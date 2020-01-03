Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

It's been simply over 4 years since Justin Bieber's final album, Objective . And whereas he's by no means been all that removed from the highlight – from “Despacito” to getting married and the attendant pretend being pregnant joke controversies to asserting a brand new deodorant to a plot-twist Instrument feud to teaming with Ed Sheeran, he hasn't precisely gone wherever – it does appear to be there was a protracted, sophisticated street to arriving at his new full-length. However the finish of that journey has been teased fairly a bit just lately, and now we have now “Yummy,” the primary official single of a brand new Bieber period.

On Christmas Eve, Bieber formally introduced a 2020 tour and the 1/three arrival of “Yummy.” At this level, we've had just a few alternatives to preview snippets of the monitor in varied trailers, together with for the brand new YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons , which arrives on the finish of the month. In these clips, they make it appear as if the sequence will catalog the assorted ups and downs between Objective and now, from Bieber canceling tour dates to a seeming rejuvenation and return to creating his personal music.

“Yummy” glides alongside on a bit of lure beat and appears rooted in matrimonial bliss. Test it out under and search for a music video Friday at midday.