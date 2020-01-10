Justin Chambers (a.k.a. Dr. Alex Karev) has already left Grey’s Anatomy

Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital will now not be paging the prickly Dr. Alex Karev: Justin Chambers’ character is the newest in a protracted line of docs to depart from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The unique solid member introduced his exit from ABC’s long-running medical drama on Friday. After 16 seasons, he mentioned he was leaving to “diversify” his performing roles.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers mentioned in a press release to The Occasions. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers thanked ABC, present creator Shonda Rhimes, unique solid members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and “the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be an enormous sendoff deliberate for the actor. Chambers’ ultimate episode already aired on Nov. 14. Viewers realized within the Nov. 21 episode that his character returned dwelling to look after his ailing mom, TV Line reported.

Reps for ABC didn’t instantly reply to a request for affirmation.

Nevertheless, the “Grey’s Anatomy” set has been stuffed with intrigue over time, and Chambers’ abrupt departure calls to thoughts a number of others from the previous, comparable to these of Isaiah Washington, Katherine Heigl and Patrick “McDreamy” Dempsey.