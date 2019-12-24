Justin Credible Says AEW Needs Someone Like Paul Heyman

AEW has some energetic minds behind their artistic imaginative and prescient. They don’t have anybody like Paul Heyman. He’s an X Issue that Justin Credible says All Elite Wrestling may want.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Justin Credible mentioned one thing that AEW is missing. They don’t have an Advocate. Paul Heyman was in a position to assist flip ECW into one thing particular due to his countless grind.

Whereas making an attempt to not be essential Justin Credible defined how a man like Paul Heyman might assist AEW out of their present state of affairs.

“The one thing that they don’t have– and I’m not being critical. But they need — we had Paul Heyman. And Paul was just a crazy, insane visionary, and he just threw a bunch of sh*t against he wall and whatever stuck, stuck. And I just think that they’re finding their footing, their groove. But yeah there are a lot of things that are very similar, and they have a huge opportunity.”

Paul Heyman gained’t possible find yourself in AEW any time quickly. He’s at the moment the Govt Director of RAW and seemingly thriving in that position. Heyman can be Brock Lesnar’s Advocate so that ought to maintain him in WWE for a very long time to come back.

We’ll need to see if somebody like Paul Heyman steps up for AEW, however it in all probability couldn’t harm to have anybody along with his drive round.

