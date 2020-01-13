Justin Jackson ready to write next chapter with CU Buffs

As nationwide signing day approached final month, Justin Jackson felt the strain from completely different faculties.

A defensive finish from Northwest Mississippi Neighborhood Faculty, Jackson had dedicated to Colorado in June, however picked up a number of different scholarship affords after that. Most notably, West Virginia tried to pry him away from the Buffaloes.

“Colorado, they’ve been my first decision since I went on my (official visit), and I just stuck with it,” stated Jackson, who signed his letter of intent on Dec. 18. “I know West Virginia came late in my recruitment and they wanted to change my mind, but my heart was always with Colorado. I’m glad to be a Buff.”

The Buffs are glad, too, and Jackson will formally be part of the group when he enrolls at school this month.

“I’m super excited,” he stated. “I’m ready to start a new chapter in my book and get used to being away from my family. I’m just excited to start something new with coach Tucker.”

Getting Jackson to signal was a win for head coach Mel Tucker and his employees, which knew they’d should battle for Jackson.

“It was a battle, not just here towards the end, but all the way through to deal with him because he’s a good player,” Tucker stated in December. “Everybody else wants the same guys (as Colorado), too, but he saw the culture; he felt it. He saw the vision, and he wanted to be a part of it. He’s all in with us and we’re all in with him, and it was like that from the very beginning. (Defensive line coach) Jimmy Brumbaugh did a great job in his recruitment.”

In 20 video games at NWCC, Jackson recorded 44 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. As a sophomore this previous fall, he had eight.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and two pressured fumbles.

At 6-foot-2, 280 kilos, Jackson suits proper in with CU’s efforts to extend the expertise, depth and dimension on the line of defense.

“He’s a really good player and he has a skill set that we need,” Tucker stated. “He’s got a really good quickness and he has the ability to hold up in the run game, but he’s got inside pass rush ability and we all know that we need that.”

CU isn’t the one faculty in want of that sort of ability set. Jackson additionally had affords from Auburn, Houston, Memphis, Southern Mississippi and different faculties.

As his recruitment started heating up final spring and summer season, Jackson took a heavy class load so he may graduate in December and enroll at a brand new faculty in January.

“It was a lot of work, but life is hard and you’ve got to learn how to get through those tough battles,” he stated.

Now, he’s excited for his subsequent battle, at CU.

Jackson stated he can play exterior linebacker in CU’s Three-Four defensive scheme, however he’s most comfy along with his hand within the floor. No matter the place he performs, he’s wanting to get began this month and enhance his recreation.

“It was really important (to arrive in January),” he stated. “Coach Brumbaugh instructed me he wished to get me in and begin immediately.

“Really, it’s just knowing the game, getting the feel quicker, learning how to react faster and just learning the game each day.”

After months of listening to from a number of faculties, Jackson is keen to get these classes from Tucker and the Buffs’ teaching employees.

“Coach Tucker, he’s moving this program in the right direction and I’m just ready to start this journey with him,” he stated.