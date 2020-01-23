Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Reportedly In Couples Therapy — But Is JT Tanking It With Lies??

Bear in mind when Justin Timberlake tried so laborious to persuade us all his hand-holding scandal was no massive deal? Yeah. If it was nothing, why is it nonetheless haunting his relationship with Jessica Biel?

That’s the sense we’re getting from the whole lot an inside supply has to say within the new problem of Us Weekly at any fee.

We simply noticed the couple share a candy Sunday strolling arm-in-arm in New York Metropolis, however that excellent, blissful picture isn’t at all times typical of those two anymore; per the insider:

“Sometimes they’ll have a great day together, and other days they argue.”

Um, in order that they’re like each couple ever?? LOLz!

We child, but it surely’s actually not promising in the event that they’re combating half the time contemplating what went down.

For individuals who missed it, JT was caught on digital camera holding arms at a bar after hours with actress Alisha Wainwright, his tremendous cute 30-year-old co-star on the sadly titled upcoming film Palmer.

We clearly do not know if issues ever went additional than that between the actors, however frankly the intimacy of the interlocked fingers was sufficient to be thought-about crossing the road for a married man.

(An awesome variety of our readers agreed!)

Justin first denied what all of us noticed with our personal eyes however lastly admitted to the hand-holding in a public apology letter, writing:

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

After the preliminary denials we clearly needed to take this one with a grain of salt. However not less than he was lastly completed making an attempt to gaslight us all.

So what precisely has he been doing over the previous month to turn into “the best husband” he will be? In keeping with this new supply, he and Jessica at the moment are in couple’s remedy!

“They believe it’s constructive for their relationship… he is trying his hardest to prove himself.”

The pair have been rumored to secretly be in marriage counseling earlier than, but it surely’s at all times been denied. However like we talked about, JT appears actually intent on projecting a pristine picture to the world. Sadly, per the insider, he may additionally be making use of that clean spin along with his spouse:

“Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress.”

That isn’t how couple’s remedy works. It’s a must to inform the reality, not simply what the opposite individual desires to listen to. This appears like a pleasant method of claiming he’s nonetheless simply pumping out the lies. Counseling ought to be one thing which helps transfer ahead, however based mostly on what we’re listening to we really like their possibilities as a pairing even much less now.

What do YOU suppose, Perezcious relationship consultants??

