Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Step Out Arm-In-Arm Months After Hand Holding Controversy!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are stronger than ever two months after Hand-HoldGate! Or at the very least, that’s the picture they wish to undertaking!

The couple have been noticed speaking a Sunday stroll in New York Metropolis on January 19, wanting as cozy and cute as ever as they walked arm-in-arm holding espresso and procuring luggage.

Within the pics, printed by DailyMail.com, the 37-year-old actress and 38-year-old singer have been bundled up in coats, winter hats, and sun shades as they peacefully took a stroll across the metropolis. At one level, they even shared a loving gaze, suggesting that JT’s hand holding controversy is formally a factor of the previous.

However that’s not precisely what we’ve been listening to: earlier this month, a supply instructed Us Weekly that the seventh Heaven alum is “still upset with Justin” over the PDA scandal that first broke on November 23. The insider dished:

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should. He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Lest we neglect, the Can’t Cease The Feeling performer was noticed holding fingers and getting cozy together with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. The 2 have been pictured on the balcony of The Previous Absinthe Home; the actress was photographed resting her hand on the singer’s knee, they usually have been additionally noticed holding fingers below a desk, with JT showing to not be carrying his marriage ceremony ring. A video additionally confirmed the clearly tipsy star placing his arms round Wainwright’s waist.

The daddy-of-one ended up issuing a public apology — presumably on the suggestion of his spouse — writing on Instagram that he “displayed a strong lapse of judgment” that evening, however insisted “nothing happened between” him and his co-star.

The Grammy winner continued:

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Whereas the latest Us supply claims JT hasn’t totally been specializing in his duties as a household man, a second insider instructed the publication the pair are “not in a tense place at all.”

After taking a look at these images, we’d must agree they’re at the very least dedicated to staying collectively!

After all, they might simply be placing on peaceable faces for the digital camera. What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?