Justin Trudeau casts doubt on Iran’s claim that Ukraine jet was shot down by accident

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com

Printed: 13:49 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:00 EST, 11 January 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau solid doubt on Iran’s declare that it unintentionally shot down a Urkranian jetliner on Wednesday.

Whether or not the shoot-down of Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 was actually an accident was nonetheless one thing that also must be decided, he stated throughout an replace on the crash Saturday.

‘I’m, after all, outraged and livid,’ Trudeau stated of the crash, which killed greater than 60 Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau solid doubt on Iran ‘s declare that it unintentionally shot down a Urkranian jetliner on Wednesday

Iran claimed missile operator opened fireplace on the Boeing 737 as a result of his communications jammed, and he thought he had solely seconds to take out an incoming cruise missile, a Revolutionary Guards commander has stated.

Brigadier Basic Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards’ aerospace commander, stated on Saturday the operator mistakened the Ukrainian jetliner for a US cruise missile responding to Iranian ballistic missile assaults, which is why he made the cut up second resolution on whether or not or to not open fireplace.

‘I want I had died, and I would not have seen such an incident,’ Hajizadeh stated somberly at a press convention. He claimed ‘request had been made to clear the sky from civil flights at the moment, nevertheless it didn’t occur attributable to reservations.’