Justin Trudeau may have known about Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement

There was hypothesis final night time that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have given a cryptic Twitter clue in regards to the disaster that was about to engulf the Royal Household.

When information emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had turned their again on Royal custom and flown to Canada for Christmas, their highly effective pal was one of many first to welcome them on social media.

He wrote: ‘You’re amongst associates, and at all times welcome right here.’

Simply weeks later, the Royal couple have been seeking to check that ‘always’ by saying their transfer to Canada.

And the tweet has finished little to dampen gossip in Embassy circles that Mr Trudeau was extra conscious of the Sussexes’ emigration plans than even their closest household.

Diplomatic sources declare Mr Trudeau and his spouse Sophie have been consulted in regards to the resolution late final yr, earlier than members of the Royal household and even the Queen.

Final night time, the Canadian authorities didn’t reply when confronted in regards to the claims, however sources near the Sussexes denied that they had mentioned the transfer with Prime Minister Trudeau.

The Canadian First Couple and the Sussexes have been shut associates, with Meghan and Sophie even sharing a stylist – Meghan’s finest pal and someday babysitter for Archie, Jessica Mulroney.

Prince Harry, 35, and Mr Trudeau, 48, are two of the youthful fixtures on the world stage, with each males showing to take pleasure in one another’s firm at occasions equivalent to Commonwealth commemorations.

The 2 have additionally encountered one another on a number of events by way of Prince Harry’s Invictus Video games for disabled servicemen.

In Might 2016, Prince Harry arrived in Toronto to advertise the Invictus Video games, which have been to be held within the Canadian metropolis the next yr, with Mr Trudeau greeting him warmly and publicly praising him for his management of an ‘extraordinary initiative’.

The next April, the pair have been reunited once more on the Vimy Ridge centenary commemorations, paying tribute collectively to the three,600 Canadian troopers killed within the First World Struggle battle. The French media even dubbed Mr Trudeau, Prince Harry and Prince William ‘le trio sexy’ on the occasion.

In September 2017, when Meghan and Harry returned to make a joint public look on the Video games, the Prince was once more noticed laughing and joking with the younger Canadian Prime Minister.

This led to hypothesis that the Trudeaus would attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony in Might 2018 – regardless of the Royal Family deciding in opposition to an official checklist of political leaders.

Within the occasion, Mr Trudeau didn’t attend, however marked the day of the marriage with the announcement of a authorities donation of $50,000 to a sports-focused charity.