Justin Trudeau Reportedly Knew About #Megxit Before The Queen!

As Monday looms, extra particulars are popping out in regards to the bombshell determination late final week that noticed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step again from their royal duties.

Amongst them, it’s turn into more and more clear how chaotic issues have now been for the royal household due to it — and we will now affirm from a number of new sources that Queen Elizabeth was utterly caught off guard in regards to the determination, as she realized of it solely moments earlier than the complete world was clued in. WOW!!!

In response to a brand new report out on Sunday morning in The Mail On Sunday, it seems that 38-year-old Meghan and her 35-year-old princely husband apparently advised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of their determination to step again from the monarchy forward of Queen Elizabeth’s discovering it out. Wait, what?! Trudeau?? Severely????

Worse than that, it sounds just like the Queen — and the complete royal household — have been utterly unprepared for even the likelihood that this may occur. A “palace insider” reported extra about what went down behind the scenes right here, including (beneath):

“I have never seen the monarchy in such a bad state. Despite the traditional setting, the Queen is understood to have read the announcement on an iPad before watching coverage as broadcasters revealed the shock announcement to the country. [Senior royals were] hurt and deeply disappointed by the decision, as well.”

Yeah, no kidding!!!

Was the couple pushed out?!

Talking on iTV earlier this week in regards to the step-back and fallout, journalist and Sussex-friend Tom Bradby had so much to say about Harry and Meghan’s determination. At one level on air, he opined (beneath):

“A lot of harsh things were said around the time of the wedding. And it’s gone a bit too far. And certainly the rest of the family find Harry and Meghan very difficult and, from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, they’re just being driven out as they see it. And it’s sad. My impression is they’re pretty philosophical about it. [It’s] ‘We are making a break for independence and freedom here. You wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. There’s no place for us in it. We need to learn to live on our own. We want to get on and do that.’”

Now, since he dropped the opinion on TV, a number of palace aids have come ahead to stroll it again, with one insider telling The Instances:

“I don’t think you could point to any evidence of them being forced out, or made to feel unwelcome. The future of the monarchy always had the Sussexes very much at the heart of it, and perhaps still will depending on what structures they arrive at. It is strongly disputed that the Sussexes are not at the center of any future slimmed-down monarchy.”

Hmmm…

Even so, the varsity of thought is on the market however, and it’s onerous to place the proverbial toothpaste again within the tube with this one…

What do y’all assume, Perezcious readers?! SO a lot drama right here!! Sound OFF along with your tackle all the pieces within the feedback (beneath)…