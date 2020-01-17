Justin Trudeau Urges Iran To Hand Over Downed Jet’s Black Boxes To France

“The right place to send those black boxes to get proper information is France”: Justin Trudeau (File)

Ottawa, Canada:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran at hand over the broken black containers from final week’s downed airliner to France, saying it has one of many few laboratories able to correctly inspecting them.

“Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly,” Trudeau mentioned.

So, he mentioned, “the right place to send those black boxes to get proper information from them and in a rapid way” is France, including “that is what we’re encouraging the Iranian authorities to agree to.”

