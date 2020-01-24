January 23, 2020 | 7:21pm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began some controversy over the surprising quantity he spent at an area doughnut store.

Trudeau shared a photograph of himself on Twitter at Oh Doughnuts, a Winnipeg-based store, selecting up seven containers of pastries.

“Picked up some of Winnipeg’s best to keep us going through another full day of Cabinet meetings. Thanks for the fuel, @OhDoughnuts. #shoplocal,” he wrote.

The doughnut store responded thanking him for stopping by. “We can confirm he carried these out the door. Pretty sure Health Canada would agree everything is okay in moderation.”

In line with the Oh Doughnut’s web site, a field of a dozen “regular” doughnuts price $35 Canadian ($26.61 USD) and a dozen “specialty doughnuts” price $47 Canadian ($35.73 USD). It seems within the picture Trudeau is carrying 5 giant containers and two small containers of treats.

Some twitter customers attacked Trudeau, taking offense to the costs of the doughnuts.

“At $47 a dozen. I guess when you have unlimited tax payer credit card, paying outrageous money for donuts is ok. Tim Hortons too low class for you,” one consumer wrote.

“More unnecessary spending of #taxpayerdollars. You know that he didn’t pay for these out of his own pocket! #thatsforsure,” one other consumer wrote.

On the opposite facet of the controversy, supporters praised Trudeau for procuring native.

Comic Tommy Campbell wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for buying local at a place that actually makes donuts. Tim Horton’s is a national embarrassment.”

“As any employee knows, a good employer is the one who brings the coffee and donuts for the workers. It shows that they care about the people that work for them. That the employees aren’t just a number for gain. It’s one of the traits of a boss who’s actually a leader. Nice work,” tweeted one other consumer.

Oh Doughnuts even responded to the controversy, coming to the prime minister’s protection.

We’re domestically owned;make use of 30 employees who take pleasure in breaks and have the choice of becoming a member of a profit plan;we use native butter, eggs and flour;our doughnuts are made contemporary every day;we do our greatest to pay a residing wage & by no means pay minimal wage; three/four — OhDoughnuts (@OhDoughnuts) January 21, 2020

“Our pricing reflects our respect for our employees, the environment and our commitment to quality, local goods. We are a small biz that really appreciated the sale on a cold Jan Mon morn,” the store tweeted.

Trudeau has but to touch upon doughnut-gate.