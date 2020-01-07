Justin Trudeau’s New Beard Makes Waves Online. Take A Look

Justin Trudeau’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to queries in regards to the beard’s provenance (Reuters)

Toronto:

For the second time in 5 months, Canadian social media customers are obsessing over Justin Trudeau’s face.

In September, it was outdated footage of the Canadian prime minister in blackface that acquired him in hassle in the course of the election marketing campaign.

In January, it is Trudeau’s facial hair that’s trending on-line after an image posted to Instagram by his private photographer confirmed a pensive-looking Trudeau sporting a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

The Instagram put up, which provided few particulars, acquired dozens of feedback alongside the strains of “We need answers about the beard,” and the hashtag #trudeaubeard trended on Twitter in Canada with 1000’s of posts.

Trudeau has sported facial hair up to now, together with a moustache and goatee whereas in opposition. However as prime minister, he has to date been clean-shaven.

His workplace didn’t instantly reply to queries on Tuesday in regards to the beard’s provenance or whether or not Trudeau, 48, plans to maintain it.

Canadian popular culture commentator Shinan Govani mentioned the beard was paying homage to Trudeau’s father, Pierre, who sported an identical, considerably scruffier look whereas briefly in opposition in 1979.

“If any world leader can get away with that Brooklyn creative look, it is Justin, though,” he wrote in an e mail.

Political fashion advisor and former New Democratic Occasion adviser Ian Capstick mentioned he expects the post-vacation beard to be short-lived: “It’s a risky play at this stage for him to be sort of seen taking up too much space on a beard when the world is burning down.”

