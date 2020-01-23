Juvenile male dies after being left at urgent care center

A juvenile male who was dropped off Wednesday at an pressing care heart in Denver died, and police are investigating the incident as a murder.

The Incident is being investigated as a murder. The sufferer is a juvenile male who was dropped off at an pressing care heart. He was transported to a neighborhood hospital and declared deceased. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 23, 2020

Officers had been on scene Wednesday evening within the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard, within the Ruby Hill space, investigating the incident as a murder, police mentioned.

The juvenile was taken from the pressing care heart to a hospital, the place he was declared lifeless, police mentioned. Investigators are working to find out “circumstances surrounding the incident” together with the place it occurred. Anybody with info on the incident is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).