Jwala Gutta Takes Pot Shot At Pullela Gopichand For Claims Made In Book

Jwala Gutta criticised Pullela Gopichand for the claims that he made in his upcoming ebook ‘Goals of a Billion: India and the Olympic Video games’, revealing an inside story from the “national camp” in 1999. Pullela Gopichand, solely the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to win All England Open badminton championships, wrote in a chapter titled ‘Bitter Rivalry’ in his ebook that Prakash Padukone inspired Saina Nehwal to depart his academy in Hyderabad. He additionally claimed that legendary Prakash Padukone “never had anything positive to say about him”.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) said on Tuesday that it had no position in Saina Nehwal shifting from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Bengaluru forward of the Rio Olympics. India’s 2011 World Championships bronze medallist shuttler Jwala Gutta did not hesitate to precise her opinion publicly on the claims made by Pullela Gopichand.

“The person who’s crying foul himself left Hyderabad to train under Prakash sir. Wonder why no one is asking this question!” Gutta mentioned on Twitter.

The 36-year-old shuttler engaged in a dialog with one other person on Twitter, additional revealing “what happened back in 1999”.

“Ma’am nobody is crying foul, The book has not come out yet and from the little piece I read, There was do direct blame to anyone! No matter which side you are on letting Injured Saina go to Olympics was a huge blunder and the coaching staff at the time should be questioned!” the person commented on Gutta’s tweet.

Gutta replied, “am questioning too”.

“You are forgetting I was part of the national camp.. and I know what happened back in 1999 and now thanks,” Gutta mentioned in one other tweet.

Gopichand, who received the distinguished All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001, said how depressing he felt when Saina determined to affix Padukone’s academy to coach below Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru after the 2014 World Championship.

Gopichand additionally mentioned he felt damage that Padukone, Vimal and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) official Viren Rasquinha “encouraged her to leave Hyderabad”.

Gopichand himself had skilled below Padukone earlier than deciding to work below coach Ganguly Prasad forward of his All England victory in 2001.

