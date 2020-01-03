JWoww has had fairly the 12 months!!

Between the considerably bumpy relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello, drama along with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, and specializing in parenting her youngsters, there was lots on her plate in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to put in writing out a few of her emotions concerning the 12 months:

“Reflecting back on this past year, I can honestly say it was one for the books. Personal reflection enables us to make meaning of all of the great (and ehhh 🤦🏽‍♀️) personal experiences we’ve had. You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on tv and through social media. I don’t post much about my everyday life because I find it…well…everyday lol. I forget that maybe my followers do enjoy Updates 🤷🏽‍♀️(side note: love you all.. especially the hating ones). Speaking about haters 😈 I’m 34 with 2 kids. I’ve Literally Been puked, pooped and peed on (by my kids and some friends LOL) and have thicker skin than most… so when “Tammy” from Alabama (no offense Tammy) says I’m this bully who modified during the last 10 years.. I snort and roll my eyes as a result of Tammy has no f**king clue.”

LMAO, sorry Tammy!!

Clearly, this momma has zero tolerance for the haters!! She added:

“But then I forget, Tammy doesn’t know the everyday me and that’s because I don’t like to show that much. I share with everyone what I want and when I want. How I’m edited on tv can sometimes suck 🤷🏽‍♀️ but I will always keep it 💯 … even if that means I come off wild in an episode. Some of the scenes you see are condensed because there’s only so many minutes in an episode. Also, Sometimes…I’m just a b***h 🤭🤷🏽‍♀️ But no Tammy, I haven’t changed and as I reflect back on my past year…”

That’s the lifetime of a actuality TV star for ya! You may’t at all times management your lower. Delving additional into her relationship with the 25-year-old (initially nicknamed 24 due to his age on the time they started relationship), Farley continued:

“I am Proud AF of myself. I wouldn’t be where I am today w/out personal growth, friends, family and yes even 24… because again, you saw a glimpse in my Relationship on tv when we were 6 Weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since. As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved… To be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone. Now reflecting on the ehhh… ✂️ ✂️ snipsnip. That’s it. Cut them out and move on. 2020 should bring on positivity and greatness… And also redemption 😬.”

Ch-ch-check out her full publish (beneath):

Ideas on what Jenni needed to say, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF within the feedback with ’em!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]