K-pop superfan MARRIES a cardboard cutout of his idol in Las Vegas

A British man who has spent greater than $150,000 on cosmetic surgery to seem like Okay-pop star Jimin has married a cardboard cutout of the BTS singer in Las Vegas.

Oli London, 29, from London, introduced his full-size cutout of Jimin — whose full title is Park Ji-min — to Sin Metropolis to say ‘I do’ in entrance of an Elvis Presley impersonator at Viva Las Vegas Marriage ceremony Chapel.

‘It was such an emotional ceremony. I felt very emotional,’ he instructed DailyMail.com in an unique video of the marriage. ‘Jimin is my idol. I’ve spent some huge cash on surgical procedure to seem like him, and now I’ve really married him.’

Say what? Oli London, 29, from London, married a cardboard cutout of Okay-pop singer Jimin in a weird Las Vegas ceremony

Look of affection: Oli, who has spent an estimated $165,000 on cosmetic surgery to seem like the BTS singer, instructed DailyMail.com it was the ‘happiest day’ of his life

Glad: ‘I’ve spent some huge cash on surgical procedure to seem like him, and now I’ve really married him,’ Oli gushed after the ceremony

‘I do not know what else I can do subsequent. It is the happiest day of my life,’ he added. ‘I can nearly cry.’

Oli was joined by pals as he walked his beloved cutout of the South Korean singer to the chapel on their huge day.

‘We’ll get married, lastly. So joyful. Yay!’ he gushed. ‘I will marry Jimin, guys. Look, he is smiling. He is so joyful.’

As soon as inside, the cosmetic surgery lover crammed out the paperwork for his or her wedding ceremony, shortly glancing on the cutout, saying: ‘I assume I will signal for you, Jimin.’

Ron Decar, the proprietor of Viva Las Vegas Weddings, was dressed as Elvis as he drove Oli, his cutout of Jimin, and his buddy Angélique ‘Frenchy’ Morgan into the chapel in a pink Cadillac convertible.

Nearest and dearest: Oli was joined by his buddy, actuality star Angélique ‘Frenchy’ Morgan, when he stated ‘I do’ to the cutout at Viva Las Vegas Marriage ceremony Chapel

Beloved up: Each of them gave the cardboard cutout a kiss on the cheek forward of the ceremony

Monogamous: Oli claims to be in a multi-year relationship with the cardboard cutout of Jimin

Making an entrance: Ron Decar, the proprietor of the chapel, dressed up as Elvis Presley to drive them into the marriage venue in a pink Cadillac convertible

Say cheese: Ron took loads of photographs with Oli and his pals on the ceremony, which he officiated

The impersonator carried out ‘That is Alright, Mama’ earlier than beginning the ceremony, throughout which Oli promised to ‘at all times be teddy bears’ with Jimin and to present him ‘a hunk, a hunk of burning love.’

When Elvis pronounced them ‘companions in life,’ Oli held the again of the cutout’s head and gave it a protracted and sensual kiss whereas his pals cheered.

Ron sang a rendition of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ earlier than the newlyweds and their pals left. After the ceremony, Oli held up a plastic cup of bubbly to toast his husband.

‘So Jimin, this is to our wedding ceremony,’ he instructed the cutout. ‘Congratulations to getting married to none aside from me.’

Oli lifted the cup to Jimin’s lips and ended up apologizing profusely after unintentionally spilling a number of the drink down its entrance — however that did not cease him from attempting to feed the cutout cake.

Retaining it informal: Oli was wearing a tan sweater with pink and blue accents

Particular second: He promised to ‘at all times be teddy bears’ with Jimin and to present him ‘a hunk, a hunk of burning love’ whereas saying his vows

Not holding again: When Elvis pronounced them ‘companions in life,’ Oli held the again of the cutout’s head and gave it a protracted and sensual kiss whereas his pals cheered

Superfan: Oli stated it was a ‘very emotional ceremony’ as a result of Jimin is his idol

Glad: Oli proudly held up their marriage certificates whereas posing in entrance of a pink automobile

Thrilled’: I am tremendous, tremendous joyful now to have married him and it is lastly official,’ Oli gushed. ‘I’ve even bought the certificates to show it’

‘Oh, he is so joyful. Look he is been smiling the entire time,’ he famous. He is been smiling all day.’

In a post-wedding interview, Oli relished in being married to the cutout after years of BTS fandom.

‘That is the happiest day of my life. Marrying Park Ji-min was at all times my dream, so I am tremendous, tremendous joyful now to have married him and it is lastly official,’ he stated.

‘I’ve even bought the certificates to show it, signed by Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll, himself,’ he added, holding up the paper.

When Oli is in Las Vegas, his cardboard cutout lives with him within the house he shares with Frenchy.

Begin of all of it: Oli grew to become fascinated with Jimin when BTS debuted in 2013. The Okay-pop star is pictured on the American Music Awards in 2017

Then and now: Oli has greater than 15 surgical procedures to rework himself into his idol

Throwback: Oli had a complete of 5 surgical procedures at View Plastic Surgical procedure (pictured) in Korea

Thrilling: Oli has even began his personal Okay-pop music profession and launched the tune and music video, ‘Perfection’

Unsurprisingly, his bed room is roofed with posters of Jimin in addition to pillows and dolls made within the Okay-pop star’s likeness.

Oli, who claims to be in a multi-year relationship with the cardboard cutout of Jimin, grew to become fascinated with the boyband member when BTS debuted in 2013.

‘I used to be really dwelling in Korea on the time, and I used to be watching some TV and BTS carried out and I used to be simply amazed by all of them,’ he instructed Barcroft TV in September 2019.

‘I would like my total way of life to revolve round Okay-pop and I would like my total look to seem like Jimin as a result of for me he’s perfection, his jaw form, his lips his voice, all the things.’

Over the previous 5 years, Oli has spent an estimated $165,000 on greater than 15 surgical procedures to seem like his idol.

At dwelling: When Oli is in Las Vegas, his cardboard cutout lives with him within the house he shares with Frenchy

Cannot get sufficient: His bed room is roofed with posters and photos of Jimin

Greatest fan ever? Oli additionally has pillows and dolls in Jimin’s likeness

Not fairly carried out: In a September episode of the E! actuality sequence Botched, Oli was denied surgical procedure after attempting to persuade Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to present him one other nostril job

Obsessed: ‘I would like my total look to seem like Jimin as a result of for me he’s perfection,’ he stated

Oli’s dream of trying like Jimin has include some controversy and issues about cultural appropriation, however he insists he is ‘very respectful’ of Korean tradition

In a September episode of the E! actuality sequence Botched, he was denied surgical procedure after attempting to persuade Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to present him one other nostril job.

Oli’s dream of trying like Jimin has include some controversy and issues about cultural appropriation, however he insists that is not the case.

‘So, I am not really altering my race. I’ve a deep respect for Korean tradition,’ he stated. ‘It is cultural appreciation, not cultural appropriation, so I am very, very respectful of Korean tradition.’

Oli has even began his personal Okay-pop music profession and launched the tune and music video, ‘Perfection.’

‘My life has fully modified, so I’m able to launch a Okay-Pop music video, which I by no means dreamed would occur, so it is like a dream come true,’ he instructed Barcroft TV.