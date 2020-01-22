K-pop supergroup BTS bound for Toronto

BTS are heading out on the highway with their Map Of The Soul world tour.

Followers of the Ok-pop group will get to see the Boy With Luv stars in stadiums worldwide in lower than three months, with the hitmakers set to kick off the jaunt with 4 exhibits on the group’s hometown venue, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium in South Korea, on April 11.

They are going to play Rogers Centre in Toronto on Might 30 and 31.

The band introduced the 37-date trek on Tuesday, with the hashtag “#btstour2020” trending quickly after.

After performing in South Korea, they’ll head to the U.S. for 2 dates on the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, with additional stops in Texas, Illinois, Canada and extra throughout North America.

They’ll then take the tour to Japan, the U.Ok., Germany and Spain, with additional exhibits but to be introduced.

The tour will begin following the discharge of the band’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul : 7, on Feb. 21.