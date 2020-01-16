News TV SHOWS

Kacy Catanzaro Comments On WWE NXT Return

January 17, 2020
By H Jenkins

Kacy Catanzaro stunned followers when she made a return to WWE NXT this week. She didn’t win the battle royal match, however her inclusion means she didn’t give up as beforehand speculated.

Catanzaro despatched out a really brief tweet after her return. Together with a waving hand emoji, Kacy introduced that she is again.

Oh hey [waving hand emoji] I’m again.

We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Kacy Catanzaro. The truth that she made her approach to the ring this week was actually an amazing step in the appropriate path.

Oh hey 👋🏼 I’m again. pic.twitter.com/2F2Qva4fYk

— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) January 16, 2020



