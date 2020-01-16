Kacy Catanzaro Comments On WWE NXT Return

Kacy Catanzaro stunned followers when she made a return to WWE NXT this week. She didn’t win the battle royal match, however her inclusion means she didn’t give up as beforehand speculated.
Catanzaro despatched out a really brief tweet after her return. Together with a waving hand emoji, Kacy introduced that she is again.
Oh hey [waving hand emoji] I’m again.
We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Kacy Catanzaro. The truth that she made her approach to the ring this week was actually an amazing step in the appropriate path.
H Jenkins
10065 posts
27 feedback
I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
