Kacy Catanzaro Comments On WWE NXT Return

Kacy Catanzaro stunned followers when she made a return to WWE NXT this week. She didn’t win the battle royal match, however her inclusion means she didn’t give up as beforehand speculated.

Catanzaro despatched out a really brief tweet after her return. Together with a waving hand emoji, Kacy introduced that she is again.

Oh hey [waving hand emoji] I’m again.

We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Kacy Catanzaro. The truth that she made her approach to the ring this week was actually an amazing step in the appropriate path.