Kafer: 2019 wasn’t the best or worst of times

If 2019 wasn’t the very best of instances or the worst of instances, what was it?

On the intense aspect, the U.S. and international financial system grew. In the meantime, the as soon as wealthiest nation in South America, Venezuela, descended deeper into poverty. Socialist Nicolas Maduro continues to carry workplace regardless of a yearlong quest by Juan Guaidó and his allies to take away the despot. Autocrats Putin, Xi, Kim, Assad, and Erdogan, likewise, stay comfortably in energy because the yr ends.

Any doubt about which counts extra, energy or character, was settled decisively in 2019. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam survived revelations of showing in blackface in medical faculty whereas his lieutenant Justin Fairfax shook off allegations of sexual assault. We’ve come alongside child. Though President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of energy for making an attempt to prod a international energy into publicly investigating his rival, the congressional motion is unlikely to affect his habits, polling, or election prospects. At the least we will lastly dispense with the entire “character matters” sloganeering.

In different information this yr, angsty local weather activist Swedish teen Greta Thunberg accused world leaders of stealing her goals and childhood for not doing sufficient to fight international warming. She made Time Journal’s Individual of the 12 months. Subsequent yr the Hong Kong protesters ought to spend much less cash on fuel masks and rent a greater media rep.

The in any other case sensible Sport of Thrones collection ended extra with a whimper than a bang. The identical might be mentioned for the a lot anticipated, overhyped Mueller report. Maybe Child Yoda gained’t disappoint. In the meantime, the vengeful forces of cancel tradition got here for the top of J.Ok. Rowling, writer of the Harry Potter books, for insisting that organic intercourse issues.

Regardless of a banner yr in science and medical discoveries, the U.S. skilled the very best variety of measles instances in 25 years because of low vaccination charges. Inexplicably, the Colorado legislature didn’t strengthen the state’s legal guidelines on vaccination.

The legislative physique did, nonetheless, reach weakening the state’s financial prospects. Though Colorado voters rejected a 2018 initiative proscribing oil and fuel growth and a 2016 initiative to foist socialized drugs on the state, variations of those unpopular concepts had been signed into legislation within the 2019 session. No surprise more-voters-than-not say Democrats “went too far and were out of touch with everyday Coloradans” based on polls.

Appears like legal guidelines handed within the 2019 session together with the governor’s full-day kindergarten proposal will add $80 million to $100 million to the subsequent price range.

Although they simply misplaced a vote to lift taxes in November, tax and spend advocates not too long ago launched 35 tax-raising poll initiatives for 2020. They’ll doubtless whittle the quantity down to at least one or two. Apparently, advocates are satisfied the citizens will vote for tax will increase in the event that they phrase them good.

How does this all add up? 2019 was a yr of rising wealth and entrenched energy, nice scientific discoveries and a lack of religion in science, out-of-touch politicians and press retailers, cancel tradition and the devaluing of character. It wasn’t a horrible yr by any stretch, however not one to be pleased with both.

A very imply pressure of norovirus Grinched away my Christmas and its lingering impact could also be darkening my perspective. However, I conclude that 2019 was neither the very best of instances nor the worst of instances. In some respects, it was the stupidest of instances. Alas, subsequent yr is an election yr, and I’ll remorse losing the superlative on this column.

Krista Kafer is a weekly Denver Publish columnist. Observe her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our pointers for easy methods to submit by e-mail or mail.