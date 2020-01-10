Kafer: Colorado communities embrace refugees despite Trump opt-out

Kudos to Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, Arvada, and Arapahoe County for voting this week to simply accept refugees. Final month, Golden, Denver, and Jefferson County handed comparable resolutions and Gov. Jared Polis notified the U.S. State Division that Colorado will proceed to be a refuge for displaced peoples. Hopefully different cities and counties quickly will be part of them. Lawmakers who voted to soak up refugees not solely have acted on behalf of weak individuals fleeing conflict and tyranny, they’ve acted of their voters’ greatest pursuits. That’s as a result of refugees profit the communities that take them in.

These resettlement resolutions have been essential to adjust to Government Order 13888 issued in September by the Trump administration. The manager order, which is at present being challenged within the U.S. District Court docket for the District of Maryland, permits states and native governments to decide on whether or not to simply accept refugees.

Since 1980, Colorado has resettled a mean of 1,650 refugees a yr. By comparability, high states settle for three to 4 occasions as many refugees. Within the 1980s, 1000’s of refugees arrived in Colorado from Vietnam. After the top of the Chilly Struggle, Russian refugees adopted. Within the 1990s and early 2000s, Bosnians and Herzegovinians discovered refuge right here from violent persecution of their homeland. In recent times, refugees from Myanmar, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Congo and different international locations have made their approach to the Centennial State.

Most refugees settle within the Denver metro space adopted by Greeley and Colorado Springs. Upon arrival, they obtain assist from the Colorado Refugee Providers Program, resettlement organizations, church buildings and establishments equivalent to Emily Griffith Technical School. Inside a comparatively brief time, nonetheless, refugees should turn into self-sufficient. The challenges of studying English, discovering employment, acclimating to a brand new tradition, making pals, and constructing a brand new life are appreciable and refugees exhibit exceptional resilience and dedication.

Final yr, the federal Administration for Youngsters and Households ranked the Colorado Refugee Providers Program among the many highest within the nation in employment measures for refugees and immigrants. Refugees not solely discover employment, however many additionally go on to open companies for themselves. In keeping with the Colorado Division of Human Providers, $1.68 in industrial exercise and $1.23 in taxes are produced for each greenback invested in refugee providers. A nationwide report discovered refugees contributed $63 billion extra in income to federal, state, and native governments than the price of providers over the nine-year interval studied.

Refugees have contributed to the state’s tradition, financial dynamism and delicacies. Due to the culinary genius of refugees and immigrants who opened eating places on South Federal Boulevard and all through Aurora, Colorado isn’t simply identified for the Denver omelet. Simply as refugees are grateful for his or her new dwelling, we’re grateful for them.

Sadly, the Trump administration plans to cut back the variety of refugees coming into the nation from final yr’s cap of 30,000 to a mere 18,000. It’s not the primary time the president has lowered the variety of refugees allowed. In the course of the first yr of his administration, President Donald Trump greater than halved the variety of refugees allowed to enter from 110,000 to 50,000.

Our rich and spacious nation, previously primary in refugee resettlement, has lower the variety of refugees at an unlucky time. The variety of displaced peoples has risen to a degree not seen since World Struggle II. In the meantime, international locations with fewer sources like Turkey, Pakistan, Uganda, Bangladesh and Lebanon have taken in tens of millions of individuals from neighboring international locations. The poor are taking within the dispossessed whereas we’re slowly shutting the door.

Krista Kafer is a weekly Denver Publish columnist. Observe her on Twitter: @kristakafer

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or take a look at our tips for methods to submit by e mail or mail.