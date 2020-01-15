Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson Are OVER!

Pete Davidson‘s newest fling has come to an finish!

As you’re probably conscious, the comic was most not too long ago courting Cindy Crawford‘s supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, however their three-month fling is O-V-E-R!

On Tuesday, an insider divulged to E! Information that the 26-year-old actor was “taking a break to work on his mental health.” As followers of SNL will recall, Davidson admitted (in so many phrases) he can be getting into a remedy facility, explaining:

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.”

The supply added that the connection he was in with the 18-year-old was “cooling off,” as a result of Pete’s well being (understandably) needed to come first:

“It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer.”

Apparently, they aren’t simply “cooling off” anymore. Issues are completely turned off and over between the pair after three-months collectively, in keeping with a brand new Web page Six report! A confidant dished to the publication:

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

The 2 had been first linked again in October, however our radars have been on breakup alert since December, when Gerber’s dad and mom had been noticed having a VERY tense dialog outdoors of their daughter’s NYC pad after a reported interplay with Ariana Grande‘s ex.

Let’s hope he doesn’t transfer on so rapidly this time and actually focuses on himself. Good luck to ya, Pete!!

Any ideas on this breakup, Perezcious relationship consultants?? Share ’em (under) within the feedback!!

[Image via WENN/Instar & FayesVision/WENN.]