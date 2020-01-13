Kaif Wins Internet With Video Of “Mother Bowling, Child Batting”. Watch

It’s stated that in India, cricket is not only a sport, it is faith. It’s adopted by folks from all walks of life who passionately sit up for the cricketers and contemplate them as idols. The sport of cricket is arguably the one which children, proper from their childhood, begin enjoying and purpose to signify the nation on the worldwide stage. It is a recreation which transcends faith, class, standing or gender and is beloved by all. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Monday tweeted one such video which tells the story of how widespread the sport of cricket is.

Mom bowling, Little one batting.



Only one word- Lovely pic.twitter.com/Es1PVkOwZz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2020

Within the 27-second video, a toddler may be seen batting as his mom bowls. The kid, who’s hardly two or three years previous, smashes the plastic ball to the aspect of a busy street, the boundary.

“Mother bowling, child batting. Just one word – Beautiful”: Kaif wrote together with the video which immediately gained hearts of the followers.

On Sunday, Kaif had garnered a variety of appreciation on social media after the he posted a picture on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as ‘Lord Krishna’ in it.

“My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna,” the previous Uttar Pradesh skipper had captioned the picture, drawing big applause on social media for his humility.