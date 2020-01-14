Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Mommy Shamer On Twitter Over Her Diapered Son

It’s astounding mommy shamers simply don’t know when to give up!

Teen Mother 2 star Kailyn Lowry stood her floor on Sunday when she was known as out over a video on Twitter of her 2-year-old son Lux Russell displaying off his dance strikes in a diaper.

Associated: Kailyn Lowry Blasts MTV For Solely Displaying Her ‘As A Bitter Baby Momma’

To your reference, ch-ch-check out the candy clip (beneath):

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i5Fi36ZIUt — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 12, 2020

Clearly, the mother of three acquired loads of replies praising her youngest youngster on his sick dance strikes:

“Lux has some severe abilities! Get that boy a contract! #MoneyMoves ❤️” “Yooooo 💀💀💀 go aheaddd, Lux!!” “Omg he has some severe MOVES! 😂 ❤️”

However sadly, not all thought the video was so candy! One person commented on the truth that her toddler was nonetheless sporting a diaper and never underwear:

“I think you are one heck of a mon Kailbut[sp] really???? Lux needs to be out of diapers”

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than the brewing argument caught the eye of the 27-year-old, who weighed in as nicely:

“Lux turned 2 in August. I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards. What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when IM ready.”

Properly stated momma!

Associated: We Suppose Kailyn Lowry Simply WON Her ‘Teen Mom’ Feud With Jenelle Evans!

The entire state of affairs prompted a slew of responses from customers with their very own tales of potty coaching and criticism for the Twitic:

“mind your own motherhood. My son was stubborn and wanted nothing to do with potty training. One day shortly after he turned 3 he woke up and decided he was gonna use the potty and never wore a diaper again. Never had a single accident. It’s about when the child is ready not …” “But who is changing his diaper? You? No? Buying them? Still not you? Oh she is! that’s right. So.. you care why?” “I don’t get the diaper comments. My son was almost 3.5 when he was potty trained. I couldn’t even entertain the idea when he was newly two and when I tried too early I learned it’s gotta be on his time. Are these people just not parents orrrr?” “If Lux isn’t potty trained it’s no big deal. Some kids are harder to potty train…it’s no biggie.”

What do U assume, Perezcious parenting consultants?? Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback and tell us.

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram.]