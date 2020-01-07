Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets Real About ‘PTSD’ From Her Time As ‘The Bachelorette’ — And Wait, Did She Shade Ex Shawn Booth Too?!

It might be a model new season of The Bachelor, however for a lot of franchise alumni, this implies taking a visit down reminiscence lane the place many painful previous wounds nonetheless exist.

Forward of Peter Weber‘s debut as rose handler on Monday night time, former lead Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media and mirrored on her time on the ABC hit actuality present. As you’ll possible recall, the Canadian-born contestant positioned third runner-up on Chris Soules‘ season earlier than she served as The Bachelorette again in 2015.

The 34-year-old went on to present Shawn Sales space her ultimate rose and the 2 have been engaged for 3 years earlier than ultimately calling it quits in 2018. Bristowe has since discovered love in Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick and so they’ve confirmed to be fairly a stunning pairing up to now.

However as we talked about earlier, the starlet’s journey to get to that time was not a straightforward one and he or she opened up about it in a brand new but acquainted Instagram put up of her first contestant portrait.

Kaitlyn started her prolonged message by first displaying like to a buddy competing on the present season:

“BABY KB!! Good luck, @pilot_pete we are all rooting for you. Unless you break my friends heart. She’s on your season. Then you will have me to deal with 💪🏼 (jk) Cant wait to record reactions tonight. Who’s gonna drink @spadeandsparrows with me tonight.”

Then she obtained actual about what it’s like to observe different romantic hopefuls undergo what she did:

“I all the time query watching each season on account of a bit PTSD, overwhelming feelings, and understanding a bit an excessive amount of. However I simply all the time need to assist the individuals going by way of this ‘journey’. So whereas I’ve bitter emotions in direction of one particular person (not a contestant), out of tons of, I’ll select to like the tons of of others who modified my life. I’ll attempt to keep in mind the optimistic experiences.”

Wait, maintain up. Was Kaitlyn throwing shade at one among her Bachelor ex’s right here?

Positive, the “not a contestant” caveat was meant to throw us off. However, c’mon. That half about “bitter feelings towards one person” makes it arduous to imagine that she isn’t. So, is it Soules or Sales space? Each? We’re dying to know!

Shade or no shade, the truth TV starlet selected to finish with a message of kindness for her followers:

“Let’s please all try really hard to not hate, or bully contestants this year. Try to remind yourself they are humans, not characters. Words hurt and you never know how you would be in these kinds of situations. A little chirping and teasing is fun, questioning people’s behavior is fine. Hate is not. Xoxoxo”

Nicely, regardless of not calling anybody out by title, we’re nearly sure these sentiments have been about Shawn.

We imply, it certain appeared like there have been bitter emotions when she had this to say concerning the pair’s breakup throughout an episode of Ashley Laconetti‘s Virtually Well-known podcast:

“I think I knew for a year that my relationship wouldn’t work, and I think I knew that he just couldn’t give me the kind of love that I needed in my life. And he admitted that. And I think for a solid year, maybe half a year, I was already grieving the relationship. And I think I was just so prepared for it that, when it happened, I knew what I wanted; and I knew what I deserved; and I knew that I was happy on my own and that I wasn’t just replacing somebody.”

Yikes. Good factor we’re leaving the previous previously!

Cheers to your newfound happiness, lady, and good luck to the brand new crop of girls placing themselves on the market for love!