Kajol about daughter Nysa: She thinks I have the worst Instagram account on earth

After a not-so-successful stint with Helicopter Eela, Kajol is again on the massive display with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. What makes the movie much more particular? Effectively, she could be seen gracing the display reverse husband Ajay Devgn as his onscreen spouse Savitribai. The couple was final seen 12-years-ago in U, Me Aur Hum.

Kajol’s social media woes

Speaking about her position, get-up within the movie and son’s response to it, Kajol advised Mumbai Mirror, “Yugi made a face, saying, ‘I don’t like you in these clothes. Change! You don’t look like my mother.”

Ajay Devgn had revealed on Koffee with Karan that Kajol and daughter Nysa take hours enhancing their photos earlier than placing them up on social media. Elaborating a bit extra on that, Kajol mentioned, “She thinks I have the worst Instagram account on earth. She will go, ‘Mom, you don’t know how to caption. Nobody talks like this!’ All I say is that it’s me and not someone posing to be me. At least I am laughing at my own jokes, baaki ke log hase na hase, kya fark padta hai. I know me, I have to keep it fun because if I get sick of it, you’ll see a post declaring, ‘I am signing off social media’.”

Cool children

Revealing why we don’t get to see her in additional movies, Kajol mentioned that she would solely do a mission when the appropriate script, director and producer would come her manner, in any other case she would fairly be at residence and spend time along with her children. “I have great kids, they are cool and have a fabulous sense of humour,” she added.

Kajol’s kids – Nysa and Yug – are sometimes subjected to on-line trolling. Speaking about the identical, Ajay Devgn had advised IANS, “It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also. Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn’t care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what.”