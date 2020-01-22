Kajol or Kareena? Who will Rajkumar Hirani pair opposite SRK in his next?

Instagram

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reverse one another has by no means been lower than a visible deal with to the followers and catching them but once more in cinemas would not be one thing to overlook out. A lot to the enjoyment of movie buffs, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani may convey the pair collectively once more after 5 years in his subsequent outing. Nonetheless, the probabilities are there that Kareena Kapoor Khan may additionally be approached for the position.

If a supply cited by Bollywood Hungama is to be trusted, Kareena has been signed for the half however Hirani continues to be as much as convey collectively the enduring SRK- Kajol duo on display screen.

“Whereas there have been stories that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed, the filmmaker is outwardly eager to forged the Shah Rukh-Kajol pair collectively in his subsequent film after Sanju. It is an thrilling mixture and whereas the director has labored with Kareena earlier than in three Idiots, he’s eager to forged Kajol as Hirani hasn’t labored together with her earlier than,” mentioned the supply.

Film to be a romantic story

Shedding gentle as regards to the film, the insider disclosed, “It’s a mature, intense love story of a couple who discovers love again and both Hirani and SRK are keen for Kajol came on board for this project.”

Whereas the confusion over which actress to forged is looming over Hirani’s head, SRK appears inclined in the direction of Kajol and has additionally talked to her in regards to the script which she too cherished, as per the supply.

“The script is still being finalised and while it will take some time before a proper narration happens and the modalities are worked out (including dates), Kajol may do the movie,” added the insider.

SRK-Kajol in ‘Dilwale’

The exemplary pair was final introduced collectively by Rohit Shetty in 2015 in ‘Dilwale’ after a niche of 5 years. They’ve labored collectively within the 2010 movie ‘My Identify is Khan’. If Kajol and Shah Rukh seem collectively in a Hirani film, it is going to in all probability be the announcement of the 12 months because the explosive combo might be a deal with to look at!

Alternatively, SRK has additionally labored with Kareena in movies like ‘Ra.One’ which did not do a fantastic enterprise on the field workplace. They’ve additionally acted reverse one another in ‘Don’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Billu’ amongst others.

Nonetheless, if SRK is forged reverse Kajol on this upcoming movie, chances are high that he may see successful after years of delivering flops (Jab Harry Met Seja, Zero and so forth.)