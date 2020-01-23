Kajol reveals what she likes the most about Ajay Devgn

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













There is not a second thought that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the lovable and standard within the B-City. The 2 are poles aside but have been fortunately married for the final 20 years. And at any time when they’re collectively, they by no means to fail to entertain us with their witty banter. However the factor that Kajol likes essentially the most about Ajay are his one-liners that always find yourself breaking everybody into laughter.

It is a recognized undeniable fact that it’s Kajol whose essentially the most talkative one whereas Ajay believes within the knowledge of silence. They first met one another on the units of Hulchul (1995) however their expertise was something however beneficial. However the some years later, the 2 began seeing one another and ultimately acquired married. And even after so a few years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have managed to maintain the spark alive between them.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol as Tanhaji and spouse SavitribaiInstagram

Revealing about what how she met Ajay and what she likes essentially the most about him, Kajol informed Deccan Chronicle, “I met my father-in-law 25 years ago while shooting for Karan Arjun. He had come to meet Jackie Shroff, so we took a break from shooting for two hours. We were sitting together on the set and papaji would make us laugh by cracking jokes. I hadn’t met Ajay, till then.”

She continued, “Ajay doesn’t like cracking jokes as such but his one-liners are mind-blowing. He has a great sense of humour and delivers his lines with a straight face.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had revealed what he dislikes about his spouse Kajol. He mentioned that Kajol’s behavior of extreme speaking irritates him however he misses it additionally when she doesn’t discuss a lot.

Ajay Devgn, KajolTwitter

“She talks too much on the set. Whenever you tell her to concentrate, she’d probably be doing something else. I do keep complaining about her talking too much but when she’s quiet I keep asking her what’s wrong. So I don’t want to change anything,” the Tanhaji actor informed Filmfare.

Ajay and Kajol shared display screen area after 11 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They’d final labored collectively in U Me aur Hum (2008).