Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 9 (2020) – Auditions & Registrations

Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru season 9 is again on Vijay Television and the auditions are taking place at current for the fact present. Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru is without doubt one of the most well-known Tamil stand-up comedy actuality reveals on Vijay TV. The present is entertaining the viewers for a very long time and is at all times very excessive on TRPs. When you suppose you’ve got the expertise to make folks giggle, you may come and get a stage for your self on the ninth season of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.
The registration course of for the present is talked about under.
KPY 9 Auditions and Registration
There are just a few steps you want to observe for the web registration course of.
- To start with, you need to go to the official web site of the present in your PC or apart from that you could simply set up the Hotstar app from the Google Play to your smartphone.
- You’ll get the choice of On-line registration for Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 9.
- It’s a must to enter all of your particulars accurately over there.
- Now you’re going to get the choice of importing the audition video, add the audition video you had created exhibiting your comedy timing.
- Now when you’ll attain the underside, you will notice I agree all of the Phrases and Situations and a field subsequent to it. Tick the field.
- You might be all set. Now submit the shape.
- If the officers discover your efficiency worthy of the present, they’ll contact you.
- The small print of registration have but not been introduced on the official web site however we’ll replace the small print as quickly because it will get introduced.
KPY 9 Auditions Coimbatore and Chennai
அன்பான கோவை மற்றும் சென்னை நேயர்களே!
கலக்கப்போவது யாரு சீசன் 9 க்கான நேர்முகத் தேர்வு உங்க ஊர்லயும் நடக்கப் போவுது..
அனைவரும் மறக்காம வந்துருங்கோ! #KalakkapovadhuYaaru #KPY #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/JrSNx6yNsm
— Vijay Tv (@vijaytelevision) December 26, 2019
KPY 9 Auditions Chennai
KPY 9 Auditions Chennai
அன்பான மதுரை நேயர்களே!
கலக்கப்போவது யாரு சீசன் 9 க்கான நேர்முகத் தேர்வு உங்க ஊர்லயும் நடக்கப் போவுது..
அனைவரும் மறக்காம வந்துருங்கோ! #KalakkapovadhuYaaru #KPY #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/b1dzdaiGcr
— Vijay Tv (@vijaytelevision) December 22, 2019
திருநெல்வேலி நேயர்களே!
வந்துவிட்டது கலக்கப்போவதுயாரு சீசன் 9!
மிமிக்ரி, ஸ்டாண்ட் அப் காமெடி மற்றும் நடிப்பால் சிரிக்க வைக்கும் கலக்கல் மன்னர்களுக்கான தேடல்! 😎👏👏 #KalakkapovadhuYaaru #KPY #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/mKI4E79f2H
— Vijay Tv (@vijaytelevision) December 20, 2019
