Kamiya reconfirms Bayonetta 3 “development’s going really well”

December 28, 2019
It has been a very long time since Bayonetta three was teased to keen Nintendo followers and since then we haven’t actually heard a lot in regards to the illusive online game. Talking on his private Twitter account Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya mentioned that “development’s going really well” when requested by a involved fan over on Twitter. Let’s hope we see loads of footage subsequent yr.

 “Development’s going really well. There you go.”

  1. Going so effectively, that we haven’t heard or seen nothing for over 2 years because it was confirmed in growth. Hopefully this e3 might be epic with bayo three and botw2 footage.

    1. You need to be grateful it’s Nintendo.

      Different platforms promise to launch video games and generally it takes 5 years or extra to be launched.

      1. Thats a superb factor

    2. And presumably a little bit of Metriod Prime four, or one thing Metroid associated.

  2. Nicely the footage will come on Nintendo Direct I consider after which we would get some information on the sport as effectively. Even the fifth fighter cross character.

  3. I’m one of many only a few who was fortunate sufficient to get their fingers on a Bodily copy of Bayonetta Climax version with Bayo 1 by itself cartridge, want Bayo 1 received a bodily launch within the west that method everybody may personal your complete sequence bodily on one platform although.

    1. Good. I hopethey take on a regular basis they want for it. I’d somewhat get nice bayo in three years than good bayo in 1.

