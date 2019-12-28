News

Kamiya reconfirms Bayonetta 3 “development’s going really well”

December 28, 2019
1 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Kamiya reconfirms Bayonetta three “growth’s going actually properly”

It has been a very long time since Bayonetta three was teased to keen Nintendo followers and since then we haven’t actually heard a lot concerning the illusive online game. Talking on his private Twitter account Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya mentioned that “development’s going really well” when requested by a involved fan over on Twitter. Let’s hope we see loads of footage subsequent 12 months.

 “Development’s going really well. There you go.”

Supply / Through

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment