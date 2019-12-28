Kamiya reconfirms Bayonetta 3 “development’s going really well”

Go away a Remark on Kamiya reconfirms Bayonetta three “growth’s going actually properly”

It has been a very long time since Bayonetta three was teased to keen Nintendo followers and since then we haven’t actually heard a lot concerning the illusive online game. Talking on his private Twitter account Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya mentioned that “development’s going really well” when requested by a involved fan over on Twitter. Let’s hope we see loads of footage subsequent 12 months.

