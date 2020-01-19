Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of her wedding card

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh DangsInstagram

Tv actress Kamya Punjabi has shared a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dangs marriage ceremony card.

Kamya, who has finished reveals like “Shakti”, “Tu Aashqui”, “Doli Armaano Ki” and a former contestant of actuality present “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, the place she shared a glance of her marriage ceremony card.

She captioned the boomerang video: “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha”.

The clip presently has 18,235 likes on the picture sharing web site.

Her mates from the business congratulated her:

Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations.

Kavita Kaushik despatched coronary heart emojis.

Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!

This will likely be Kamya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, however the two parted methods in 2013.