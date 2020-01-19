News

Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of her wedding card

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

This will likely be Kamya Punjabi’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, however the two parted methods in 2013.

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dangs

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh DangsInstagram

Tv actress Kamya Punjabi has shared a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dangs marriage ceremony card.

Kamya, who has finished reveals like “Shakti”, “Tu Aashqui”, “Doli Armaano Ki” and a former contestant of actuality present “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, the place she shared a glance of her marriage ceremony card.

She captioned the boomerang video: “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha”.

The clip presently has 18,235 likes on the picture sharing web site.

Her mates from the business congratulated her:

Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations.

Kavita Kaushik despatched coronary heart emojis.

Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!

This will likely be Kamya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, however the two parted methods in 2013.

Urged Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment