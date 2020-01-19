Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of invite ahead of wedding with Shalabh Dang in February….

Residence / TV / Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of invite forward of wedding ceremony with Shalabh Dang in February. See pic

television

Up to date: Jan 19, 2020 11:54 IST

Tv actor Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang, and the marriage preparations are in full swing. Earlier than the massive day on February 10, she shared a sneak-peek of her wedding ceremony card with followers.

Kamya shared a boomerang video on Twitter, which reveals a glimpse of her wedding ceremony card, and in addition revealed her wedding ceremony hashtag – #ShubhMangalKaSha. Congratulatory messages poured in from her followers and followers.

Ganapati Bappa Morya ❤️ #ShubhMangalKaSha ❤️ @iamshalabhdang pic.twitter.com/n1f0zVs63x — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 18, 2020

It has been a whirlwind romance for Kamya and Shalabh – only a month and a half into their relationship, he proposed to her. Lately, the actor penned a romantic be aware for her beau on Instagram and credited him for making her completely happy once more.

“Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you… Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today… i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who’s only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu’s best gift to me,” she wrote.

Kamya was beforehand married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. After her divorce, she was sceptical about getting right into a relationship once more, however she is glad that she fell in love with Shalabh.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Instances, Kamya mentioned, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.” She added that it was the primary time in her life that she felt “so happy and loved” and couldn’t wait to spend the remainder of her life with him.

Kamya has acted in plenty of tv reveals in her profession spanning practically twenty years. She has been part of well-liked serials like Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Predominant Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She additionally participated within the well-liked actuality present Bigg Boss 7.

