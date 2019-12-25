Kane Reveals Current Whereabouts Of Infamous ‘Christmas Creature’ Ring Attire

Kane went by way of many gimmicks earlier than discovering the Massive Pink Machine moniker that caught for years. There was as soon as a time when he performed a Christmas Creature and it has lived on in infamy.

When Mayor Glenn Jacobs was interviewed by WBIR Information the Christmas Creature gimmick was introduced up. No, he doesn’t have that outfit anymore. Actually, his mom made it for him.

“I don’t have the outfit anymore,” he advised the outlet. “My mom made that. It’s in the attic someplace, but I don’t know exactly. It’s somewhere at my folks’ house.”



The Christmas Creature by no means made its approach to WWE, however that received’t cease folks from remembering it as one of many extra attention-grabbing gimmicks to seek out its manner into the squared circle.