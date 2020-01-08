Kane Reveals His Dream Match During Segment With Steve Austin

Kane is a busy man as of late, balancing the odd look on WWE tv together with his new political position as Glenn Jacobs. Individuals who knew him might in all probability see this coming from a mile away, however by way of the larger image, it’s troublesome to say that followers might’ve imagined the identical factor.

He’s made fairly the life, and profession, for himself over time, and he actually appears to be ready of actual significance – particularly as we stay up for the approaching 2020 US presidential election.

Throughout a latest social media phase with Stone Chilly Steve Austin forward of their interview airing, Kane took half in a quickfire collection of questions from the WWE Universe.

In the course of the chat, Kane confirmed that his dream opponent in skilled wrestling would’ve been Andre The Large – while additionally making it clear that he believes the perfect huge man within the historical past of the enterprise is none apart from The Massive Present.

This instantly makes us wish to see the total, completed product of this interview, however past that, it’s simply good to maintain peeling again the curtain to be able to study extra in regards to the man behind one of the crucial fascinating characters in WWE historical past.

Kane is not a featured member of the primary roster as a direct results of his political work, and we perceive that. Nevertheless, that doesn’t cease him from getting guys over at any time when he returns to our screens.

The man is a legend, and that’s only a truth.