Kane Reveals The Undertaker Worked Injured When Nobody Knew About It

The Undertaker doesn’t wrestle fairly often anymore, however there have been years when he labored the street each week. He skilled a number of accidents as a full-time Celebrity, however The Undertaker additionally realized the accountability on his shoulders as a high draw for Vince McMahon’s firm.

In the course of the Damaged Cranium Periods, Kane revealed to Steve Austin that The Undertaker labored with an damage that The Rattlesnake was by no means advised about. This simply additional goes to indicate the toughness of The Lifeless Man.

“The Undertaker broke his ankle. I don’t know if he ever told you that. He was doing some backstage angle and he was chasing Paul Bearer and he kicked a TV or something and when he did his foot went back too far. Same deal with [The Undertaker]. When I worked with him in Houston he had a broken ankle.”

Because the years go by the legend behind The Undertaker might be uncovered with extra fascinating tales to validate his place as a locker room chief. It could be laborious to think about high Celebrity would work an occasion with an damage like that, nevertheless it was additionally a unique time for the corporate.

