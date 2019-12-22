Kane Says Social Media Has Taken Pleasure Out Of Pro Wrestling Business

Kane doesn’t wrestle a lot any extra. He can nonetheless cease by and win the WWE 24/7 Title, however he’s not a full-time Famous person. Now Kane can view issues from afar as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He’s nonetheless paying consideration.

Whereas chatting with After The Bell, Kane addressed among the advantages and disadvantages of social media. It has helped in some features, however the fixed must know what’s occurring behind the scenes may need taken among the luster out of the enterprise.

“When we look at things like social media, I mean it’s just the way of the world. It’s the way things are going. And it is kind of a two-edged sword. On the one hand, you have the days where everything was very protected and there were certain advantages to that. I hate it when people come out [with] spoilers and all that stuff. Because part of the allure of the WWE business is the fact that we’re out there throwing twists and turns, and trying to keep people guessing as to what’s coming next.” “I remember there was an All in the Family episode with Archie Bunker, and he’s watching wrestling. Someone says, ‘Well, don’t you know that’s fixed?’ And Archie goes, ‘Yeah, those guys may know what they’re gonna do. But I don’t, and that’s what I wanna see is what’s gonna happen.’” “And I think that we’ve taken some of the pleasure and enjoyment out of the business by people getting so enamored with the business and the booking side of things. And that’s one of the disadvantages. But when you look at our ability to connect with fans now, and really to bring people into our world whether it’s through the character Kane or into my own world, I think that’s something that’s extremely beneficial to everybody. So again, mixed feelings but overall I think it’s good.”

Wrestling Twitter is among the most unpredictable locations on the web. Clearly, Kane has seen his justifiable share of occasions even when he hasn’t essentially weighed in on issues. He can definitely see what’s occurring and appears to have a reasonably strong grasp of the state of affairs.

