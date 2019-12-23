Kane Wants Another Match With The Undertaker

The Undertaker and his brother Kane as soon as had one of the crucial heated feuds in WWE. Then they grew to become The Brothers Of Destruction and had a powerful run as a group.

Throughout After The Bell, Kane was requested about his well-known group with The Undertaker. He could be completely recreation to group up along with his well-known brother as soon as once more.

“I’d love like one last match with Undertaker, the Brothers of Destruction against someone. That would be so awesome. In WWE, you never say never. When it comes to me, that’s how I treat my career going forward.”

It ought to be famous that Kane doesn’t wish to face his legendary sibling. He’s solely seeking to group up with The Useless Man as soon as once more. Kane has battled The Undertaker sufficient and he realizes that Taker makes a significantly better ally than a foe.

