Kane’s Current WWE Royal Rumble Status

Kane confirmed up on Friday Night time SmackDown final week. He assisted Daniel Bryan in pulling one over on The Fiend. Will the Huge Purple Machine be on the Royal Rumble?

PW Insider stories that Kane is presently slated to be on the Royal Rumble on Sunday. It was not famous if he shall be competing, however we will solely think about he’ll need to pad his report for many profession eliminations.

Kane has not been introduced for the Rumble match, however his look on Smackdown was largely a promo placing over that he maintains the report for essentially the most eliminations in Rumble match historical past.

Kane additionally appeared at a WWE stay occasion in Knoxville over the weekend. He’s the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee so it was a lot simpler to make the journey. It seems like Mayor Glenn Jacobs shall be taking one other journey to Houston very quickly.