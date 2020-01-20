Kangana Ranaut on Rangoli’s acid attack: I did tacky films for my sister’s 54 surgeries

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli ChandelVarinder Chawla

It would not be incorrect to say that Kangana Ranaut has turn into synonymous with controversies they usually usually go hand-in-hand. She has been selecting up fights with business biggies like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan amongst others. However she’s additionally synonymous with battle that each outsider goes by way of.

Whereas selling her upcoming movie Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kangana revealed that if she hadn’t made it into the movie business, she may need misplaced out on her household. She had left dwelling on the tender age of 15 to be an unbiased lady.

“Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating,” Kangana Ranaut advised Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Grappling with Rangoli’s acid assault

However throughout her intial days in Bollywood, issues had gone ugly when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by her school buddy Avinash Sharma after Rangoli had rejected his proposal. Kangana was simply 19 when the assault had occurred and he or she was not financially robust as effectively. To grapple along with her sister’s acid assault, Kangana mentioned she needed to do cheesy movies to assemble cash for the therapy.

“I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries,” Kangana revealed.

Dangerous experiences

Kangana additionally mentioned admitted that she had fallen into unhealthy firm after she left dwelling and struggled to turn into an unbiased lady. However her unhealthy experiences solely made her more durable and smart sufficient to deal with powerful conditions.

“I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them,” Kangana mentioned.