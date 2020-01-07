Kangana Ranaut repeatedly insulted by ‘irritated’ Salman Khan, called ‘expert on picking fights’

Salman Khan and Kangana RanautVarinder Chawla

As Bollywood celebrities usually be a part of Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar, few weekend episodes become attention-grabbing as a result of company’ presence and never Salman. The upcoming episode, that includes Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut, can be no completely different.

Kangana Ranaut can be seen becoming a member of Salman Khan for the weekend episode to advertise her movie – Panga. The movie revolves round a mom’s trials and tribulations to get into the nationwide kabaddi workforce and dwell her dream. Kangana has by no means had good issues to say about Salman Khan and their awkward encounter on the units was sufficient to show that.

In keeping with Janta Ka Reporter, Salman Khan launched Kangana Ranaut to the viewers and housemates by saying that she was an ‘professional on selecting fights’. The report says that he requested Kangana whether or not the movie titled ‘Panga’ was infact her personal biopic, to which a sarcastic Kangana mentioned that it could possibly be his biopic as nicely, which was a transparent indication at Salman’s brawls and fights within the trade.

The report additionally states that Kangana mentioned it is not vital for one to behave in their very own biopic, which left Salman visibly irritated. He shot again at her and mentioned that she had already began selecting fights with him. Not solely that, he additionally mentioned that Kangana might play him as nicely in her film as she may be very versatile.

Whereas Kangana is understood for being temperamental, she maintained her composure in entrance of Salman Khan.

Throughout Kangana Ranaut’s disagreeable struggle with Hrithik Roshan, a number of of her emails had been leaked. In one of many mails, she had referred to as Salman Khan ‘bizarre’ and mentioned, “You went for Big Boss. That’s great, it’s good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn’t meet SK [Salman Khan]. He’s weird. When I said no to that film, he said, ‘Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won’t help her, but it can make your career’. My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena’s role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine’s career is made?,” she had allegedly written.