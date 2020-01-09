Kangana Ranaut’s sister reveals her acid attacker’s name, narrates horrific ordeal

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed her acid attacker’s title as Avinash Sharma. In reply to her followers, the actress’ PR supervisor narrated the horrific incident of her life.

Rangoli Chandel tweeted a video that includes her sister Kangana Ranaut speaking about how survived an acid assault. Within the video, the actress prolonged her assist to the staff of Chhapaak, which is ready to hit the screens on January 10. She additionally wished that the film would grow to be an excellent hit on the field workplace. Rangoli, who ranted in opposition to Deepika Padukone prior to now, additionally wished the identical.

In reply, one in every of her Twitter followers named Arzita Singh expressed her curiosity to know the title of her acid attacker. She tweeted, “Leave Dp she is pr queen anyways n diplomatic, reveal your attacker name in public? Everyone knows about your story but you never mentioned your attacker name? Reveal his identity also..”

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli ChandelVarinder Chawla

Rangoli Chandel narrates ordeal

Responding to her, Rangoli Chandel not solely revealed his title but additionally narrated the story. She tweeted, Hello Arzita, my attacker’s title is Avinash Sharma, he was in the identical faculty as me, we have been in the identical pal circle, he proposed to me I began protecting distance I did not share similar emotions, he would inform individuals sometime he’ll marry me.”

Rangoli Chandel added, “When my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me,I brushed such threats aside & never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life. I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ….and just than in one second CHAPPAK…”

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana RanautTwitter

Rangoli Chandel followers name her a courageous coronary heart

Shibu @shivani2839

I’ve mad respect for you, your ideas and ideologies are clear, you do not give in hypocrisy and a no nonsense lady, your sister too is a fighter, efficiency over pedigree is what issues, MORE POWER TO YOU

Tabby @AliTabshir

Mam i counsel u plz write a narrative about it with the aftermath and what all u suffered. Who all supported u and who all didnt. How is the jurisdiction useful and so forth Mam that may be an incredible assist to all of the victims

Soumya Sarkar @SoumyaS73037993

Expensive Mam…actually unhappy to listen to ur tales…would u pls prefer to proceed, that what occurred to these ba$%@&$# ,they acquired any capital punishment or after a while additionally they acquired free similar to tht…

Sunita @sunita1712