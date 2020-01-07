Kangana Ranaut’s sister says Bollywood is a gutter with rapes, harassment, sexism, black money

JNU campus violence













Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has come down closely upon some B-City celebs after they protest towards the assault on the JNU college students. She stated that Bollywood is a little bit gutter, which is crammed with rapes, harassment, sexism, the underworld and black cash.

The unidentified goons’ assault on the scholars and academics at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru College) has triggered protests throughout India. Some Bollywood celebrities, who’ve leanings in the direction of the left ideology, took to the streets of Mumbai on Monday evening to boost their voice towards it. They blamed condemned the RSS’s pupil wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the assault.

Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Mishra and Swanand Kirkare are among the celebs, who participated within the protest. Different celebs, who’ve leanings in the direction of right-wing, mocked and trolled them and Rangoli Chandel was a kind of folks.

In a sequence of tweets, Rangoli Chandel referred to as these celebs jobless and a few goons needs to be despatched to assault them too. Kangana Ranaut’s sister tweeted, “I dnt know if its English speaking convent education or wanna b British attitude wt makes our people disassociate frm our land 2 dis extent Kuch Bollywood bekar log had gathered last night 2 protest fr JNU terrorists, must send some goons fr dem also “

Rangoli Chandel went on to match the Hindi movie trade to a gutter. She tweeted, “Bollywood is a little gutter, yahan sabse zayada rapes harassment, sexism, underworld black money, outsiders bullying & most atrocious things in the name of art happen, iss jagah pe filmon ke naam pe Dharam ko nasht kiya jata hai, yeh chillar batayenge desh kaise chalta hai “

Rangoli Chandel stated that these folks work for film mafia for a small amount of cash and so they cannot train how one can run the nation. She wrote, “Chillar movie mafia ke talve chaat te hain, movie mafia ke bhakt bante hain, 100 rupey keliye lait jaate hain, kahin bhi nachalo in bhaand ko, yeh humein seekhayenge desh kaise chalana hai…”

The supervisor of Kangana Ranaut added, “It’s a matter of fact one or two decades ago industry was being run by underworld dons, they openly extorted money from everyone, women were forced to sleep with them and men who raised a voice were shot openly. These Bhands never did protests against them, whole nation mocks this stupid Bollywood, only handful of people like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan ji and Kangana focused on bringing dignity to this profession.”