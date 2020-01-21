Kangana’s SHOCKING take on marriage: ‘The world needs me, why should I belong to one person’

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













Kangana’s take

In an interview with Bombay Instances, the actress talked about reservations about marriage she has amongst others. When requested if she feels optimistic after seeing Ashwiny and husband Nitesh Tiwari’s relationship and what are her reservations concerning the identical. To which she stated, “When you have so much going for yourself, you tend to get thoughts like… ‘The world needs me, why should I belong to one person (laughs!)?’ Also, with time, you can become compulsively independent in the way you live your life and operate, and the way you create your personal space. Then, marriage seems like a trap. When you are functioning better on your own, than with a partner, then, marriage doesn’t make sense, right? As partners, you should function doubly better. I see that Rangoli (sister) and her husband function well with each other.”

She additional added how vital it to be emotionally, financially and spiritually going hand-in-hand along with your associate. She stated that if persons are doing doubly properly collectively in these elements, then she is open to marriage. She additionally added that if it doesn’t double up, then it shouldn’t convey her down from the place I’m. She acknowledged how she will be able to see Ashwiny and Nitesh operate fantastically collectively and the way they’re enhancing one another. She feels this (like Ashwiny and Nitesh) is the way it ought to work.

Kangana has all the time voiced her opinions and has been fairly open about numerous issues, be it her relationships or her skilled life. The actress has managed to boost the eyebrows along with her stunning statements and daring remarks. Little doubt she is been beloved by tens of millions of followers on the similar time hated by many.