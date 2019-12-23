Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s big fights with Bollywood celebs in 2019

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is thought to voice her opinion and would not draw back from commenting on social media. She is thought for her daring and outspoken angle and isn’t typically taken in good spirits by celebs.

Taapsee Pannu takes dig at Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel.Varinder Chawla/Instagram

Although Kangana just isn’t on any social media platforms her sister rangoli is sufficient to put forth Kangana’s ideas and stand robust for her. This is a listing of conditions the place Rangoli Chandel spoke for sister Kangana and went towards a number of celebs.

Rangoli’s spat with Alia Bhatt

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena KapoorTwitter

When Alia Bhatt ‘Most important chup rahoongi’ assertion angered Rangoli Chandel whereby she focused Alia and mentioned

“People are not stupid, they see who stands alone and where is a gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral every day”

Rangoli Chandel taunts Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan on Fast Heal PinchYouTube Screenshot

When Varun Dhawan went onto reward Kangana Ranaut’s Judgemental Hai Kya as he tweeted, What a mast trailer. Wonderful lead and supporting solid backed by some nice writing. Seems like a whole lot of enjoyable. This tweet of Varun did not go down nicely with Rangoli and her response to the tweet was, Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!!”

Karan Johar all the time on the hit record

Karan Johar on nepotism and way more.YouTube Screenshot

Rangoli was additionally seen taking a dig at Karan Johar’s film Takht, she wrote, “And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships.”

“These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts .”

Rangoli’s harsh conduct in direction of Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee PannuTwitter

Rangoli shared on her social media “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.” To which actress Taapsee replied as “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now.”

Rangoli Chandel was upset with celebs who did not reward Kangana’s film Manikarnika

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana RanautTwitter

Although Rangoli was all in reward of her sister’s efficiency in Manikarnika as a director in addition to actor she was fairly upset with some business individuals who did not acknowledge Kangana’s work inspite of the actress praising different actors or actresses for his or her films.