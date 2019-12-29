Kangaroos get into violent boxing fight in a Queensland backyard

By Alana Mazzoni For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: 07:20 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:20 EST, 29 December 2019

Two kangaroos have been filmed in a violent brawl within the yard of a house over the Christmas break.

Liz Manson was visiting her daughter in Scenic Rim, south of Brisbane, when she woke to see the 2 native Australian animals boxing outdoors.

Ms Mason captured the tussle on digital camera, exhibiting the kangaroos buying and selling a number of punches.

After sparring for a couple of moments, one of many roos hit his opponent so onerous he fell onto an outside desk the place he was pinned down.

A brief wrestle then ensued, earlier than the fallen kangaroo acquired himself up off the bottom.

Punches continued earlier than one of many roos slammed the opposite right into a gate.

Ultimately each animals referred to as time on their battle, and had been seen hopping away collectively into the space.

Social media customers had been amused by the footage, with one man even evaluating the animals to ‘two ladies slapping and pulling one another’s hair outdoors the pub’.

Kangaroos are identified to interact in boxing on account of their robust tail, glorious sense of stability and developed higher physique.

Males interact in this sort of boxing as a means of figuring out who ‘wins’ a specific feminine as a mate.

They may even lock arms at factors and wrestle back-and-forth whereas balancing on their tails.