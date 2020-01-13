Kanhaiya Kumar’s Hyderabad Meeting Cancelled After Cops Deny Permission

Kanhaiya Kumar’s assembly in opposition to Citizenship Act has been cancelled by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad:

The Communist Celebration of India (CPI) needed to cancel a public assembly that was to be addressed by former Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) College students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in Hyderabad on Monday because the police denied him permission for the assembly.

The assembly to protest in opposition to Citizenship (Modification) Act, Nationwide Register of Residents and Nationwide Inhabitants Register was scheduled at Crystal Backyard, a perform corridor in Mehdipatnam.

Hyderabad metropolis unit of CPI needed to cancel the assembly within the final minute as police didn’t give permission. Whereas police has not communicated to the get together leaders about refusing permission for the assembly, it had directed the perform corridor administration to not make preparations for the gathering.

CPI Hyderabad Secretary ET Narasimha instructed information company IANS that they may method the Excessive Courtroom in opposition to the police motion in not granting permission for the general public assembly.

CPI nationwide secretary Ok Narayana and former MP Syed Aziz Pasha have been to handle the assembly together with Kanahiya Kumar.

Aziz Pasha condemned the police motion in denying the assembly for a public assembly. He alleged that the cops have been appearing on the behest of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) authorities. The CPI chief mentioned the police have been suppressing democratic rights by refusing permission for peaceable public conferences.

The CPI leaders puzzled why a couple of teams have been being permitted to organise the protests. They recalled that the police had denied permission to the Left events for a protest march final month.

The primary opposition the Congress too was denied permission to organise protest rallies in opposition to the CAA. Its leaders had complained to Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan in opposition to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for being biased.

The opposition events alleged that solely All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was given permission for protest march as it’s an ally of the ruling get together.

AIMIM had organised huge ‘Tiranga rally’ on January 10. It has additionally introduced extra protests on January 25 and January 30.

