Kannauj bus accident: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire; DNA test to determine death toll as bones scattered

About 20 individuals are feared lifeless in an accident in Kannauj when a bus collided with a truck and caught fireplace on Friday night time. The police mentioned that the accident occured between a personal sleeper bus and a truck close to Chiloi village underneath Chhibramau police station space right here.

There have been about 50 passengers within the bus when the accident happened in keeping with Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad singh mentioned. The bus was on it is option to Jaipur from Farrukhabad.

DNA check will decide the demise toll

Actual variety of casulties is but to be revealed. No less than 12 of the passengers jumped from the bus to saved their lives. In accordance with the police, “The bodies are badly burned, their bones are scattered, so only a DNA test will determine the death toll. Prima facie bodies of 8-10 people seem to be on the bus but the damage is so extensive that casualties can be determined only through DNA test.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the subsequent of kin of those that misplaced their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured. It’s a very unlucky incident, the CM mentioned, extending his condolences to the bereaved households.

‘Diesel tank will need to have exploded underneath the affect of collision’

In accordance with studies, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh in Lucknow mentioned it seems that the diesel tank exploded underneath the affect of collision and the bus burst into flames. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested the DM and SP to hurry to the spot and supply all doable medical consideration and assist to the passengers of the bus.