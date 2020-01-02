January 2, 2020 | 5:26pm

A Kansas police division has apologized after one in all its cops falsely claimed he obtained a McDonald’s espresso with the phrases “F–ing Pig” written on the cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday stated in a press release Wednesday directed at McDonald’s staff, residents and legislation enforcement officers that he was “truly sorry for all the unnecessary, negative attention and pain” that stemmed from the incident.

“We hope that this is remembered as the act of one person and not that of the chosen few men and women who have the courage to boldly protect and serve the citizens of this great Nation,” Hornady stated.

The 23-year-old cop, who hasn’t been publicly recognized, made the story up “as a joke” and has resigned from the division, Hornaday advised reporters at a information convention Monday.

Hornaday had initially publicized the image of the cup in a broadly shared Fb publish, claiming an worker at a Junction Metropolis McDonald’s wrote the expletive on the drive-thru window.

However an investigation by the division and the quick meals chain discovered the allegation was “completely and solely fabricated,” Hornaday stated Monday.