January 15, 2020 | 10:18am

A Kansas man has thrown down the gauntlet to his ex-wife and her lawyer — searching for court docket permission to settle their baby custody case “on the field of battle” with a sword struggle.

David Ostrom, 40, claims in court docket papers that ex-wife Bridgette Ostrom, 38, and her lawyer, Matthew Hudson, have already “destroyed (him) legally” of their ongoing authorized battle in her hometown in Iowa.

“I now wish to give them the chance to meet me on the field of battle, where I will REND THEIR SOULS from their … bodies,” Ostrom wrote within the submitting, in response to the Carroll Occasions Herald.

He requested the decide for a three-month delay so he might receive Japanese samurai swords prepared for his deliberate fight.

Ostrom, of Paola, stated he bought the thought after seeing the New York case of Richard Luthmann, the Staten Island lawyer who additionally sought trial by fight to settle a beef with one other lawyer and his purchasers.

“To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States,” Ostrom argued in court docket data, including that it was used “as recently as 1818 in British Court.”

He informed the Des Moines Register that his spouse might select her lawyer as her “champion” to face in for her in battle.

“I think I’ve met Mr. Hudson’s absurdity with my own absurdity,” he informed the paper. “If Mr. Hudson is willing to do it, I will meet him. I don’t think he has the guts to do it.”

Hudson referred to himself because the “potential combatant” in his personal cheeky authorized response filed in Shelby County District Court docket.

“Although the respondent and potential combatant do have souls to be rended, they respectfully request that the court not order this done,” Hudson wrote, in response to the experiences.

He famous that the “potentially life-ending ramifications” of a duel “surely outweigh” their struggle over property tax and custody points.

Choose Craig Dreismeier wasn’t amused.

“Until the proper procedural steps to initiate a court proceeding are followed, this court will take no further action concerning any motion, objection or petition filed by either party at this time,” the decide dominated.

With Publish wires