A police officer in Kansas was shocked when he purchased a espresso on the native McDonald’s and noticed “F–ing Pig,” scrawled on the cup.

The chief of police in Herington stated one in all his officers went to the drive-thru in Junction Metropolis Saturday on his technique to work when he acquired the insulting label.

“This is what he paid for,” Police Chief Brian Hornaday wrote on Fb, together with a picture of the cup.

“This is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company,” Hornaday stated.

When the incident was delivered to the quick meals big’s consideration they provided the cop a free lunch.

“No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it,” wrote Hornaday. “The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.”

“This is not only bad for McDonalds, but is also a black eye for Junction City,” he added.

By Sunday, the submit had been shared greater than four,500 occasions.

Staff on the the McDonald’s in Junction Metropolis instructed native retailers an inside investigation is ongoing.

The Junction Metropolis Police Division stated in a Fb submit that the incident wasn’t consultant of how nearly all of residents really feel about cops.

“We would like that officer to know this is not representative of how the majority of residents in Junction City feel about Law Enforcement,” the submit stated.

“JCPD has a very wonderful and supportive community we are honored to serve. We are hopeful that the business this occurred takes appropriate action.”

The incident got here a couple of month after a police officer in Oklahoma went to Starbucks and reportedly acquired a espresso cup with the label “Pig” plastered on it. The java chain fired the supervisor on the store, and he or she’s since threatened a lawsuit.